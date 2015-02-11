Do the Right Thing Recognition

The Board of Education and administration recognized students on Monday night for “doing the right thing.”

The below list of students and their families were honored Monday night at the Edwardsville School Board meeting. Each student recognized was nominated by a teacher, his/her principal, or another staff member because of an act of kindness that was observed somewhere in the school. The program regularly recognizes students who exemplify good judgment in a variety of situations.

The honorees were as follows: Aaron Keune, Molly Denmon, Austin Greer, Lawrence "Maxwell" Hartman, Taylor Robinson, Jasmine Jones, from Edwardsville High School; Kaden Chiapelle, Jacquelin Anderson, Ellen Cantrell, from Lincoln Middle School; Kenneth Giese, Jonathan Zarr, Abigail Schrobilgen, Talia Holmes, Daniel Duncan, from Liberty Middle School; Maeci Goewey, Joe Burkhart, Phillip Multidor, from Worden Elementary; Matthew Reames, Samantha Staley, Jackson Summers, from Woodland Elementary; Nicole Johnson, Jacoby Roberson, Nicolas Sheppard, Jacob Holtgrave, Saisrivarsha Venigalla, from Cassens Elementary; Dayton Crossley, Anna Erber, Nevaeh Kiley, Ella Reed, from Columbus Elementary; Clayton Mitchell, Aspen Van, Emma Miller, from Nelson Elementary; Samantha Cornejo, Kalia Cornejo, from Hamel Elementary; Owen Hicks, Dean Schlarman, from Midway Elementary; Caroline Wigton, Ariana Muratov, Reese Hampton, Tori Wise, from Goshen Elementary; Gwen Harkey, Grady Walker, Lucas Hutton, from Leclaire Elementary; Rowan Weller, Andrew Wang, Kendall Riechmann, from Glen Carbon Elementary.

