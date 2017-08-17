EDWARDSVILLE - With the Illinois Senate's override of Governor Rauner's veto of a school funding measure the Edwardsville District 7 School Board discussed the issues it may have on district seven at Monday nights board meeting.

The board stated that they don't expect too much of an impact on district seven and anticipate about the same budget deficit as last year.

After ending the year with a two-million dollar deficit, the board said the district will remain on the watch list until their education funding debit is paid off. The state puts the district in category one but at this point there is no information on state or federal funding.

One topic of discussion was transportation as the state makes up about half of the transportation funding.

As the contract for transportation raises six percent with the district this year the board said that the senate override shouldn't have any impact.

The board discussed that transportation is still a stand alone reimbursement and is expected to continue to be prorated as it has been in the past.

But after ending the previous year with a positive balance for transportation the board anticipates that they may need to cut into the reserve as the contract increases.

During Monday night's meeting, Superintendent Dr. Lydna Andre said that she wanted to assure parents in the district that the schools will remain operational even with fear of funding.

"The status of school funding for Illinois scools has received significant media attention over the last month," Andre said. "I want to again reassure district seven parents that schools in the Edwardsville school district will remain open during the 2017/18 school year."

