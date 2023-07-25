Edwardsville School Board Accepts Resignation Of Administrator Out On Bond In Sexual Assault Case, She Has Entered Not-Guilty Plea
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville District 7 Board of Education on Monday evening formally accepted the resignation of former assistant principal Erin Hamilton-Foley at a board meeting. Foley, 50, was released from her position as of July 21, 2023.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
An Edwardsville School official confirmed Foley's resignation acceptance.
Foley has a trial date in Madison County Court on Aug. 7 and faces charges of two counts of criminal sexual assault that allegedly involved a 17-year-old student victim. Both charges are considered Class 1 felony offenses.
Foley has entered a not-guilty plea in Madison County Court to the charges.
Edwardsville Police arrested Foley on May 23, 2023, and she posted $25,000 bail on May 25, 2023.
More like this:
Related Video: