TheBANK of Edwardsville Signs on as the 2015 Title Sponsor

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, April 3, 2015 – Hundreds of cyclists racing at break-neck speeds, scores of kiddos donning helmets and thousands of spectators clanging cowbells can mean only one thing: the Criterium is coming back to our community, and area residents of all ages are urged to save the date! The Rotary Club of Edwardsville, and this year’s title sponsor, TheBANK of Edwardsville, are pleased to announce that “TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium” is returning on Saturday, August 15, 2015.

Now entering its sixth year, TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium offers a fast-paced and entertaining afternoon and evening of high-speed professional bicycle races, free kids races, a children’s art tent, and live music, all on the streets of Downtown Edwardsville.

Details about the 2015 event can be found by visiting www.EdwardsvilleCriterium.com or finding “Edwardsville Rotary Criterium” on Facebook.

Sanctioned by USA Cycling and hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium is a 0.7?mile loop course with seven challenging turns on the closed-off streets of Downtown Edwardsville. Once again, there will be a $10,000 purse – one of the largest one-day payouts for a bike race in the region. Four free kids races will be held in the categories: 3 and under, 4-6 years, 7-8 years, and 9?10 years.

“We are thrilled to have TheBANK of Edwardsville as our Title Sponsor this year and grateful to Stifel for five years of sponsoring and sustaining the Criterium,” said Race Director SJ Morrison. “There is no shortage of support for this event in this community and I am incredibly grateful for that.”

Thanks to an "Open Containers Perimeter," visitors to Downtown’s local establishments can purchase beverages in plastic containers and step onto the sidewalk to watch the race or enjoy the live music.

In addition to TheBANK of Edwardsville, other sponsors who have already signed on for the 2015 Criterium include: Presenting Sponsors: The City of Edwardsville and Edwardsville Township; Art Tent Sponsor: First Cloverleaf Bank; Kids Race Sponsor: Edwardsville Wrestling Club/Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Cat 1/2 Sponsor: Anderson Hospital; and Cat 3 Sponsor: Scott Credit Union. Sponsorships are still available at several levels. Businesses, organizations or individuals who would like details about sponsoring should contact Brian Mulhall (brian@brianmulhall.com, 618-920-5323).

