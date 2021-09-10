EDWARDSVILLE - Chris Agwuedu, Cole Sitton and Ben Loftus all scored in a second-half outburst as Edwardsville's boys' soccer team defeated a very tough Waterloo Gibault Catholic team 4-1 in a match played Thursday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers have bounced back well from their first loss last Saturday to Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo., and played well against a very good Hawks side.

"It wasn't as easy as it sounds," said Edwardsville head coach Mark Heiderscheid. "It was one of those kinds of games where we scored in the first half, then we made a mistake defensively, and they ended up equalizing. In the second half, it was a game where I thought Gibault had a great work rate, defended well, their keeper (Brian Lance) made the big saves when he needed to, and they were threatening on the counterattack. I will say that we moved the ball very quickly, we kept possession, our passing was very precise and we really moved the ball quickly in the attacking third."

In addition to the three second half goals, Evan Moore scored in the first half to give Edwardsville a 1-0 lead before Ben Haney equalized for the Hawks, making the halftime score 1-1 before the three goals came in the second half.

"We're getting goals from everywhere, which is nice," Heiderscheid said.

Although the Tigers did lose to Gateway Legacy, Edwardsville played very well, but couldn't find the back of the net, where Gateway Legacy scored in extra time to give them their first loss of the year.

Article continues after sponsor message

"I was really happy wth the Gateway Legacy match," Heiderscheid said. "and I was really pleased how the guys played the game, because we created a lot of chances, we just couldn't score. But we were very threatening and very good against a team which is probably one of the best teams we'll play all season."

The Hawks proved to be a very good opponent for Edwardsville, and Heiderscheid was very pleased with how Gibault played the game.

"I think so," Heiderscheid said. "I was very impressed with Gibault's approach to the game, When they scored, it gave them so much energy."

The Tigers are now 9-1-0 on the season, and go up against Marquette Catholic Saturday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, then host O'Fallon on Tuesday evening at Belleville West next Thursday evening at home in 6:30 p.m. kickoffs. The Tigers' start has been very impressive indeed, and Heiderscheid couldn't be any happier.

"I think this is a much better start than what we were hoping for," Heiderscheid said, "So for now, it's trying to make improvements during every game to make ourselves better. I'm feeling very optimistic about our guys."

More like this: