EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department completed the eighth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on Sept. 7, 2015. The specific enforcement netted a total of three Driving Under the Influence citations and 60 other traffic violations.

There were no serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during the period.

During the enforcement period of Aug. 24, 2015, to Sept. 7, 2015, officers issued the three DUI citations and 71 other citations total.

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Michael Fillback at 618-656-2131.

