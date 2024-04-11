EDWARDSVILLE - Greyson Rathgeb delivered the biggest blow of the game, a two-run double that helped cement a seven-run sixth inning as Edwardsville came from behind to defeat Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 15-7 in a baseball game played at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The game was originally set to be played at Tom Pile Field, but was moved to the turf field due to rain and wet conditions. The Cyclones and Tigers were scheduled for last Monday, but the game was rained out and moved to Wednesday.

SH-G took an early 1-0 lead in the first when Carson Butler drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Charlie Linderman, then extended its lead in the top of the second, when Thomas Lauterback beat a throw to the plate from first on a grounder by Ty Springer, then Will Lance drew another bases-loaded walk to force home Max Powers to make it 3-0. Linderman singled home another run to give the Cyclones a 4-0 lead. Springer scored on another fielder's choice to make it 5-0, before Butler struck out and Jake Kepler was forced at second to end the inning.



A two-out single by Kolton Wright scored Max Waltenberger to put the Tigers on the board in the home half of the second 5-1, and starting pitcher Joe Chiarodo helped himself with a two-run single that scored both Wright and Tyler Powell to cut the SH-G lead to 5-3. Edwardsville pulled to within 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth when a pickoff attempts at first base got away, allowing Chiarodo to score.

In the top of the fifth, a Springer sacrifice fly to right scored Lauterback to give the Cyclones a 6-4 lead, but in home half, Edwardsville would go ahead for good, all happening with two out. Lucas Krebs drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Will Downs, then Lucas Huebner followed suit, walking with the sacks jammed, scoring Chiarodo to tie the game 6-6. Walks to Rathgeb and Bryce Beyers brought the lead runs home to give the Tigers their first lead at 8-6, where the inning ended when courtesy runner Mace Karnes was picked off third.

Hunter Baugh scored on a passed ball to make it 9-6 as the sixth inning opened, then Wright singled home Powell later in the at-bat to extend the Tigers lead to 10-6. Chiarodo walked to load the bases, then Wright scored on a passed ball to make it 11-6. Huebner singled home Chiarodo for Edwardsville's 12th run, then Rathgeb delivered the blow, doubling deep to left, scoring Krebs and Huebner to make it 14-6. Powell later singled home Rathgeb but Beyers was thrown out at the plate on a good throw by Butler to keep the score 15-6, and the game going into the seventh.

Springer's sacrifice fly to left scored Lauterback to make the score 15-7, and from there, the Tigers closed the door to preserve their win.

Wright had two hits and two RBIs on the day for Edwardsville, while Waltenberger had a pair of hits, Rathgeb had a hit and drove in three runs, Huebner had a hit and two RBIs, both Krebs and Powell had a hit and RBI, and Beyers also drove in a run.

Chiarodo started on the mound and went 1.1 innings, allowing five runs, two of them earned, on one hit, walking five and striking out two, then gave way to Tristan Lance, who went two innings, giving up a run and a hit, walking two and fanning one. Ethan Stewart went 2.2 innings, only allowing a hit while striking out three, and Eric Herman pitched the seventh, giving up a run on a hit, walking two and fanning one.

The Cyclones are now 11-2, while Edwardsville is now 8-5, and travel to Carmel, Ind. to pay a top-ranked club from Indiana on Friday evening, at 6 p.m., Edwardsville time, then play a Southwestern Conference set against Collinsville, with the first game at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park in Collinsville on Apr. 16, then play the return match against the Kahoks Apr. 18 at Tome Pile Field, both game starting at 4:30 p.m. The Tigers then host CBC on Apr. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

