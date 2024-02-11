PEORIA - Six Edwardsville wrestlers qualified for the IHSA state girls wrestling meet, while defending champion Taylor Dawson and Emma Cory qualified for Collinsville, August Rottman went through again as Highland's only representative, Roxana's only wrestler, Madelyn Murphy, also made it through as well as Alton's Elanna Hickman, at the IHSA girls wrestling meet held over the weekend at Peoria Richwoods High School.

The Tigers won the team championship with 143 points, while host Richwoods were second at 105.5 points, in third place was Chatham Glenwood with 65 points, Auburn took fourth place with 56 points, and Mahomet-Seymour rounded out the top five with 55 points. Collinsville finished eighth with 46.5 points, Highland was 14th with 33 points, Alton tied for 24th with Campbell Hill Trico at 23 points each, Roxana was in a four-way tie for 28th with Fithian Oakwood, Morton, and Peoria Notre Dame Catholic, all scoring 22 points each, Granite City was 35th with 17 points, Triad tied for 40th with Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin at 11 points each, Jersey and Champaign Central tied for 42nd with 10 points apiece, both Civic Memorial and Champaign Centennial tied for 45th with eight points apiece, and Carlinville tied for 47th with Decatur Unity Christian. both scoring seven points each.

Genevieve Dykstra was the first qualifier for Edwardsville, finishing in third at 100 pounds, winning the third place bout over Justice Milligan of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10-5, while Olivia Coll was eliminated at 105 pounds, losing her final match to Alexcia Hardin of Belleville East 6-3. Gigi Lindhorst was eliminated at 110 pounds. losing in her last match by fall to Lawrenceville's Delaney Ledbetter at 2:28, and Allie Chong was eliminated at 115 pounds, losing her final bout to Jasmine Brown of Auburn 2-1.

Norah Swaim won the 120 pound championship, winning the title bout by fall over Isabelle Leyhe of Mahomet-Seymour at 2:40, with Holly Zugmaier coming in second at 125 pounds, losing in the final to Sophie Bowers of Vandalia 2-1. Olive Lindhorst finished third at 130 pounds, winning over Isabella Motteier of Richwoods 6-0, while Madison Aldrich was eliminated at 135 pounds, losing her last match to Audrey Barnes of Granite City by fall at 1:54.

Lydia Blind was eliminated at 140 pounds, losing her final match to Alexia Glover of Petersburg PORTA by fall at 5:54, with Abbrey Dewurff taking fourth place at 155 pounds to go through, losing the third place match by fall to Kami Ratcliff of Belleville East at 5:09. Victoria White was eliminated at 190 pounds, losing in her last match to Abby Ochoa of Richwoods 8-4, while Tayla Phillps-Hollingsworth was second at 235 pounds, losing the final to Rylee Hammond of Robinson 2-1.

For Collinsville, Emma Ford was elminated at 125 pounds, losing her last bout to Anna Milloncus of Springfield by fall at 35 seconds, while Dawson won the 130-pound title, winning the final over Karen Cancholla of Morton by fall at 1:35. Cory finished fourth at 135 pounds to go through to state, losing in the third place match to Natalie Beaumont of Toledo Cumberland 6-4, and Hannah Jones was eliminated at 170 pounds, falling in her final bout to Summer Nichols of Cumberland 14-3.

Highland's Ayla Rushing was eliminated at 120 pounds, losing her last match to Morgan Krone-Smallhorn of Charleston by fall at 1:25, while Nina Landmann was eliminated at 155 pounds, losing by fall at 5:30 to Macee Hammond of Robinson. Rottman won the 170-pound division, taking the title match over Autumne Williams of Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 9-5, and Alexia DiMaggio was eliminated at 236 pounds, losing her last bout to Kaitlynn Childers of West Frankfort by fall at 1:27.

Alton's Aryanna Jones was eliminated at 115 pounds, losing her last match by fall to Kalista Granadino of Mahomet-Seymour at 1:38, while Hickman finished second at 155 pounds, losing by fall in the final to Jaida Johnson of Peoria Richwoods at 4:20. All three of CM's wrestlers were eliminated, with Kendal Smith being knocked out at 115 pounds. losing her final match to Granadino by fall at 2:46, Delaney Griffin was eliminated at 130 pounds, losing to Maddie Wells of St. Joseph-Ogden by fall at 3:51, and Baylee Allshouse was eliminated at 140 pounds, losing by fall to Glover at 2:33.

Both of Granite's wrestlers were also eliminated, with Ma'Kayla Bonner losing her final bout at 110 pounds to Ledbetter by technical superiority, 18-2, while Barnes lost her final match at 135 pounds to Cory, also by technical superiority 17-0. Jersey's only wrestler, Rory Speidel at 145 pounds, was eliminated, losing her last match to Mackensie Williams of Charleston 5-1. Both wrestlers for Triad, Claire Crouch at 100 pounds, and Harmony Martin at 145 pounds, were also eliminated, Crouch losing in her final match to Gracie Pattison of Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin by fall at 1:41, while Martin lost to Speidel by fall at 2:33 in her final match.

Murphy went through to the state meet by finishing second at 100 pounds, losing the final to Kaci Wilbern of Chatham Glenwood by fall at 1:34.

The qualifiers for the state finals will be competing on Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. The girls state tournament will coincide with the boys team dual meet finals during the same weekend.

