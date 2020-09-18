EDWARDSVILLE - The City Of Edwardsville Public Works Department today announced multiple road projects will start next week.

The Public Works Department said weather dependent, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, the Kilian Corporation will begin milling Timberlake Drive, Suzanne Court and Lewis Road in Edwardsville.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, they will begin milling Country Club View and Fairview Drive in Edwardsville. The repaving of these roads will follow.

"No parking signs will be placed on the affected roads," the Public Works Engineer Becky Sievers, Project Engineer, said. "As the milling and resurfacing process is being completed, the roads will be closed to through traffic.

"During the project, motorists shall use alternate routes. The city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process."

For more information, contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

