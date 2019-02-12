EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Public Services Committee held a meeting Tuesday night discussing the installation of a new street light and pole at the intersection of New Poag Road and Old Poag Road.

Tuesday’s committee meeting also saw the approval of a sewer repair contract for the amount of $37,850, which will head to the council for final approval next week.

The Edwardsville Public Services Committee also approved a resolution appropriation the motor fuel tax funds for the shared use path along Illinois 157, as well as an ordinance to amend section of 118 of the codified ordinances of the city which regulates utilities and the use of the city’s waterworks system and the installation of potable water supply wells within the city.

A preliminary engineering services agreement for federal participation with Oates Associates was approved by the committee and will head to for final approval at the next council meeting.

