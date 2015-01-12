 

Pre-School and Parent Story Time: For ages 3 – 5-year-olds

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weekly Registration Required

Session 1: Tuesdays, 7:00 – 7:45 p.m. January 27 – March 31

Session 2: Wednesdays, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. January 28 – April 1

Session 3: Thursdays, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. January 29 – April 2

Session 4: Thursdays, 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. January 29 – April 2

 

Time for Twos Story Time: For 2-year-olds

Weekly Registration Required

Session 1: Tuesdays, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. January 27 – March 31

Article continues after sponsor message

Session 2: Tuesdays, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. January 27 – March 31

 

Fun for Ones Story Time: For 1-year-olds

Weekly Registration Required

Session 1: Mondays, 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. January 26 – March 30

 

Books for Babies Story Time: For birth – 11-month-olds

Weekly Registration Required

Session 1: Mondays, 10:00 – 10:20 a.m. January 26 – March 30

 

To register online for programs, receive email or text reminders, and learn more about library activities, please visit www.edwardsvillelibrary.org or call Youth Services at 692-7556 ext. 4

More like this:

Jul 1, 2023 - Alton - YWCA Of Southwestern Illinois Hosts Seventh Annual Free Community Tutoring Program

4 days ago - Rep. Elik Files Bill To Protect Private Information Of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

Sep 26, 2023 - College For Life Students Sell Bunkhouse Joe Coffee At Lewis And Clark

Sep 27, 2023 - Benjamin Godfrey Entrepreneurial Speaker Series to Start Nov. 7

Sep 12, 2023 - Together We Learn Marks 10 Years Of Teaching Glen Carbon Kids

 