Edwardsville Public Library Announces Winter/Spring Story Time Registration

Pre-School and Parent Story Time: For ages 3 – 5-year-olds
Weekly Registration Required
Session 1: Tuesdays, 7:00 – 7:45 p.m. January 27 – March 31
Session 2: Wednesdays, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. January 28 – April 1
Session 3: Thursdays, 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. January 29 – April 2
Session 4: Thursdays, 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. January 29 – April 2

Time for Twos Story Time: For 2-year-olds
Weekly Registration Required
Session 1: Tuesdays, 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. January 27 – March 31
Session 2: Tuesdays, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. January 27 – March 31

Fun for Ones Story Time: For 1-year-olds
Weekly Registration Required
Session 1: Mondays, 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. January 26 – March 30

Books for Babies Story Time: For birth – 11-month-olds
Weekly Registration Required
Session 1: Mondays, 10:00 – 10:20 a.m. January 26 – March 30

To register online for programs, receive email or text reminders, and learn more about library activities, please visit www.edwardsvillelibrary.org or call Youth Services at 692-7556 ext. 4