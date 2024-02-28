EDWARDSVILLE - The League of Women Voters of the Edwardsville Area, in partnership with the Edwardsville Chapter of the NAACP, has a Voter Service Event set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

"We will start at 7 p.m. and should be finished around 8 p.m.," the League of Women Voters said in a statement for the group. "We will have a forum between the candidates for Madison County Board Chairman.

"There will be a Meet and Greet with candidates running for County Board Districts 24 and 26 and a candidate running for the 13 Congressional District. The event covers only races that have primary challengers.

"Another Voter Service Event will be held before the November elections for all candidates. The event is open to all. We strive to be fair and unbiased. We hope to see you there."

