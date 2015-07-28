Edwardsville’s swim team had an excellent overall outing at the Ozarks YMCA Long Course Championships last weekend at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, showcasing several up and coming swimmers.

Edwardsville Coach Bob Rettle said he thought the meet was nearly flawless and he was excited how it was run. He again praised the abundance of volunteers who helped coordinate and execute the meet.

Several Edwardsville senior members of the team did not compete, with YMCA Long Course Nationals just days away. Many of those swimmers, led by Kate May, seemed to be timing the majority of the meet. May and Bailey Grinter will lead the Edwardsville YMCA team in the national meet coming up.

Rettle cited Porter LeVasseur and Briana Pierce as two standouts in the meet for Edwardsville.

“Porter was terrific in the meet,” Rettle said. “He was excellent in the 50 free, 100 back, 200 free and 400 free.”

The meet will be held next year in Carbondale, but the coach hopes the Ozarks Championships will return to the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in 2017.

Edwardsville assistant coach Christian Rhoten said this was a big meet for the St. Louis area. Rhoten is also the head Edwardsville High School coach.

“Everything was right on time and we took that very seriously,” he said of the management of the meet.

“This was the end of the summer season for some. Now when I watch a meet like this, I see a lot of the younger swimmers and see what they will be doing later in high school in two, three and four years in high school and it is exciting.”

Cohen Osborn was seventh in the 10 and under boys division in high point scoring with 71 points. He is 9 years old.

Other top performances for Edwardsville were Sahar Rabiei in the 13-14 100 breast (1:26.59) and 100 backstroke (1:12.35). LaVasseur was third in the 15 and over 100 back (1:03.80). Dylan Galbiati was ninth in the 200 fly (1:08.29); Sierra Brannan was 10th in the 200 fly (2:45.029; and 10th in the 100 fly (1:10.81).

The Edwardsville 400 free relay of Lydia Hennings, Brannan, Maggie Heinrich and Rabiei placed seventh.

Edwardsville was eighth overall in the meet with 548 points, despite entering a limited team without senior swimmers. The Flyers Aquatic team from St. Louis was the overall team winner with 4,911.5 points.

