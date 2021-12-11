EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department issued a warning of caution with a widespread power outage, downed lines, and many traffic stoplights out as of 1:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021.

“Use caution when traveling in town,” the police said.

“Edwardsville Fire and other first responders are working a scene in the Gateway Commerce Center Drive, so please stay clear of that area.”

The Edwardsville Police said the annual “Shop With A Cop” set for Saturday morning at Target has been canceled but will be rescheduled at a later date.

Ameren Illinois is working to restore power in the Edwardsville area.

