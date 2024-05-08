Edwardsville Police Urge Sign-ups for MadCoReady Emergency Alerts
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today that there are multiple ways to sign up for "MadCoReady," which is another added protection during emergency situations.
"Our outdoor warning sirens are not designed to be heard indoors, therefore we encourage all citizens to sign up for Madison County's emergency alert program, CodeRed," the department said.
"There are multiple ways to sign up including, texting "MadCoReady" to 99411, visiting https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/depa.../emergency_management, or calling the Madison County - IL Emergency Management Agency's office at 618-692-0537 and leave a message with your address and phone number.
Code Red is a communications software made by OnSolve, out of Alpharetta, Ga. The Madison County Emergency Management Agency has used the system to issue notifications to residents county-wide.
