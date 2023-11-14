EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department has joined the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober with a “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Thanksgiving enforcement campaign. The campaign begins this Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, and runs to Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Bradn Whittaker said no matter how short or long the drive, remember to buckle up and make sure children are in a safe seat."

"By buckling up and making a plan for a sober ride home, you help everyone have a safe and happy holiday," he said. "Don’t be the Turkey this Thanksgiving.” The goal of this high-visibility effort is to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and fatalities. Proper seat-belt use is the most effective way to protect vehicle occupants."

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the statewide seat-belt usage rate has room for improvement at 92.9%.

If you’ll be celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances, please remember:

Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

Call a taxi, take mass transit or ask a family member to get you home safely.

Use your favorite ride-share service, such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

