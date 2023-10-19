EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police today urged motorists to commit to sober driving this Halloween when children and their families will be walking through neighborhoods after dark in search of candy and spooky fun.

If you will be out scaring up a good time, remember to plan ahead for a sober ride home. “Heading out to a Halloween party? Before the fun starts, decide how you’ll get home,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

“Just one drink or hit can impact your ability to drive safely and make responsible decisions," he added. "Planning ahead will help keep you – and others – safe.

"Never get behind the wheel impaired. It is illegal in Illinois to drive impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance. DUIs are not restricted to alcohol-related offenses. If you drive high, you’ll get a DUI."

The Edwardsville Police urges everyone to follow these simple tips to help keep our roads safe this Halloween:

Plan a safe way to get home before you attend a party.

Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing app, or call a sober friend or family member to get home.

The Halloween enforcement and awareness effort is funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

