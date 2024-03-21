Edwardsville Police Seeks Assistance Locating Pair About Bike Trail Incident Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department requested the public's assistance today in locating two people they would like to talk with about an incident that occurred on the bike trail in Edwardsville. Article continues after sponsor message If you know who they are, please contact Officer Hale at 618-656-2131. If you would prefer, you can contact the anonymous tip line at 618-692-7552. Print Version Submit a News Tip