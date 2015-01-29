Edwardsville Police are investigating a bank robbery which occurred at U.S. Bank, 2222 Troy Road (inside Schnucks Supermarket) at approximately 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect is a white male, described in his mid to late 20s, approximately 5-foot-10, 180 pounds and wearing a dark gray hoodie, dark blue jeans, a red Cardinal baseball cap and light scruffy facial hair. After taking an undetermined amount of cash the suspect fled through the south doors of the store on foot.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.