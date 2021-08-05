Edwardsville Police Salute Mom, Daughter, For Their Help In Litter Cleanup Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - On Thursday, the Edwardsville Police Department released a pair of photos of two residents out picking up trash in their free time in the city. The Edwardsville Police publicized the information because they wanted to point out how much these types of volunteer efforts mean to the cleanup of the city. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! This is the story from the Edwardsville Police: "Today one of our CSO’s saw Kristen and her daughter, Nora, picking up trash. When he asked her what they were up to, Kristen said they noticed some litter last week when they were at the Goshen Market, and they wanted to do something about it. "Kristen noted that you are never too small to make a difference. She is right, and we appreciate her efforts! This is what makes our community great." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip