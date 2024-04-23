EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department said today that there were four burglary incidents reported on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The burglaries were reported to be in the Esic-area, Edwardsville Police said.

The Edwardsville Police said no one was injured and they do not currently have any leads on suspects.

"All the vehicles involved appeared to be unlocked and items taken included a handgun, cash, debit cards and other miscellaneous items," the Edwardsville Police said. "In one of the incidents the vehicle was stolen. As always we would encourage residents to lock their vehicles and take valuables inside the residence or secure out of sight inside the vehicle.

"Never leave keys to the vehicle or another vehicle in the vehicle. In the event residents do hear or see suspicious activity they should contact the police department immediately so we can have officers check the area."

If anyone has information that can assist with these cases, they should contact the investigations division at 656-2131.

