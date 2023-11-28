EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police conducted a traffic safety campaign Nov. 17-27 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Edwardsville Police and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.

During the campaign, Edwardsville Police handled:

4 DUI arrests

14 speeding citations

9 other citations

“This year’s campaign was successful in grabbing people’s attention with highly visible enforcement methods. As always, our goal is having a safe community with safe drivers,” said Lt. Brandn Whittaker.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

