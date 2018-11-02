EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department made (1) drunk-driving arrest and issued (46) other traffic citations during the recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up. The enforcement crackdown took place from Friday, Oct. 26, through the early-morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 1.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving deaths occur.

The recent law enforcement crackdown was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

