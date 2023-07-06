EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department made 2 impaired driving arrests, issued 38 seat belt citations, 6 distracted driving citations, and issued 13 other citations during the recent Independence Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

The Edwardsville Police joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to take impaired drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use, and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities including a media campaign titled, “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

