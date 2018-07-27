EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department luncheon at Texas Roadhouse in Edwardsville on Thursday was a big success, raising more than $6,700 for Special Olympics.

The lunch was free and people made donations for Special Olympics Illinois. The officers delivered meals and interacted with all in attendance.

“The event was well received and everyone had a great time,” Major Mike Fillback said.

“Thank you to everyone that helped spread the word and come out to assist or donate," Major Fillback said. "Texas Roadhouse management and staff were fantastic and did a great job with getting everything together.”

