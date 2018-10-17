Edwardsville Police put out warning about loss of power Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. This is from the Edwardsville Police Department at 1:45 p.m.:

"There is a power outage that seems to have affected the areas around SIUE and State Route 157 area. Ameren is working to restore power. This has left some traffic signals dark, please remember that a dark signal means the intersection is to be treated as a 4-way stop."