EDWARDSVILLE - A woman in the Target parking lot in Edwardsville had her purse taken while it rested on her vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said today. The Edwardsville Target is located at 2350 Troy Road.

Two black males were in a dark-colored Chevrolet Spark electric vehicle, a subcompact car, Chief Keeven said, and one exited the rear seat of the car, walked toward the Target store, then grabbed the purse, and took off.

Edwardsville Police are classifying the case as a theft.

Anyone with any information or a video of the theft, please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131. Chief Keeven said his staff is going over Target's video in the case and he hopes that leads to more information.

