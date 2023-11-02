EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department Lt. Bradn Whittaker reported one impaired driving arrest over the recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Edwardsville Police also reported the following:

1 drug-related arrest

7 speed citations

7 other citations during the recent Halloween enforcement effort.

Whittaker said law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this effort to save lives by getting impaired drivers off the roads and more people buckled up.

The fall enforcement campaign took place from Oct. 14 through Nov. 1.

Extra emphasis was placed on enforcement during late-night hours when statistics show the most unbuckled and impaired driving fatalities occur.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

