EDWARDSVILLE - When looking for heroes, one doesn’t have to look far than to Edwardsville Police officer Conor Hoyland.

An injured man’s life was saved because of Hoyland’s quick actions as a first responder.

This was the story told on the Southwestern Illinois Police Chief’s Association nomination form for the award:

“At 4:43 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2017, Officer Conor Hoyland was dispatched to an assistant ambulance call at the Dial Plant, #1 Gateway Plaza Drive West, Edwardsville for a subject who had his leg amputated inside the warehouse. Officer Hoyland arrived before medical personnel and upon receiving direction to where the injured employee was located inside the warehouse, he directed an employee to wait for the ambulance crew to direct them to the injured person upon arrival.

“Officer Hoyland ran to the location of the warehouse floor where the 33-year-old male victim, a warehouse employee, was bleeding profusely from the injuries to both lower extremities. He observed a large pool of blood and the male victim’s leg completely severed, lying near the victim. The victim had been struck by a forklift, causing his severe injuries.

“Officer Hoyland maintained composure under intense pressure and immediately recognized the dire circumstances facing the victim with a large amount of blood loss due to the injuries to the victim’s lower extremities. He immediately utilized his department training to apply a tourniquet above the victim’s severed leg. The tourniquet was tightened until the bleeding appeared to stop. Officer Hoyland maintained the presence of mind to write the time the tourniquet was applied on the victim’s shirt and forehead which was critical information needed for medical personnel. Officer Hoyland continued to provide assistance to the victim until the arrival of medical personnel.

“Officer Hoyland demonstrated immense courage and professionalism under what can only be described as an unthinkable tragedy, which he found himself thrust into. There is no doubt his immediate actions of applying a tourniquet to the victim’s severed leg prevented further blood loss, which most certainly would have cost the victim his life prior to the arrival of medical personnel. Officer Hoyland is well-deserving of recognition of his lifesaving actions."

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said the officers in his department are called to service every day and sometimes that service may prove to be difficult.

“It was clear to all that when a difficult call to service was presented to Officer Hoyland, he met the challenge,” Keeven said. “ My command team and I are very proud of Conor and all of the men and women who serve the citizens of, and visitors to, the City of Edwardsville.”

