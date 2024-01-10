EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the public to get a “hands-on, interactive view into the day-to-day operations of the City's police department” with their upcoming Citizens Police Academy next week, the department recently announced.

“Do you have an interest in law enforcement or are curious about how the Edwardsville Police Department fulfills its duty to serve and protect the community? The 2024 Citizens Police Academy gets underway next week and can provide answers on those topics and much more,” the department said on Monday.

The academy will run one night per week for 10 weeks, each from 6 to 9 p.m. starting on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. The City of Edwardsville announced recently that there are still openings as the event draws closer.

Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and “practical exercises allowing participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view,” according to the city’s website.

In addition to a four-hour ride-along, the event will cover several topics and exercises, including: Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, Mental Health/Crisis Intervention, De-escalation Techniques

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands-on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands-on exercise

Investigations Overview and Computer crimes

The academy is available for adults 21 and over and will be limited to 20 participants. While anyone is welcome to apply, Edwardsville citizens will be given first priority and a $25 registration fee will be required for each participant. Upon graduation, participants will receive a shirt and certificate of completion.

To enroll in the City of Edwardsville Citizens Police Academy, fill out this online application or print, fill out, and drop off / mail this PDF version of the application to the Edwardsville Police Department (Attn.: Citizens Police Academy), 333 S. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

“The purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between the members of the Edwardsville Police Department and the citizens they serve,” according to the city’s website.

To find out more about the program, visit this link.

