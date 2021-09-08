EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department announced today that eight impaired driving arrests and 26 seat-belt citations were issued during its Labor Day traffic safety enforcement effort. Edwardsville Police also issued 128 citations for various other traffic offenses, Lt. Christopher Byrne said.

"The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies from August 20, 2021, through September 7, 2021, to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads and encourage seat-belt use," Lt. Byrne explained.

"The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including a media campaign."

The Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

