EDWARDSVILLE – It was a busy Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over period for the Edwardsville Police Department, with 12 offenders arrested for impaired driving.

The Edwardsville Police also issued 165 other traffic citations during the Labor Day campaign period.

“The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign gives us the opportunity to help spread the message that preventing impaired driving is a matter of life or death,” Edwardsville Police Lt. Charles Kohlberg said.

The Edwardsville Police Department partnered with law enforcement around the state for the Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day safety campaign, ramping up its usual enforcement efforts from Aug. 20 through Sept. 4 with the addition of one roadside safety check that resulted in 23 occupant restraint violations being issued.

Lt. Kohlberg said the Edwardsville Police had twice as many officers out this Labor Day period as last year because of an increase in grant funding.

“Having that many officers on patrol specifically looking for DUIs probably increased the numbers,” he said. “We always ask people to be mindful when they have a good time to get a designated driver. Uber and cab services also operate in the area. It’s a huge financial cost to get a DUI and it’s something you don’t want to have a record of following you through life. Our officers are doing good work trying to take impaired drivers off the roadways.”

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

