EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department has conducted a criminal investigation in which evidence of child pornography was discovered. Derek L. Jones, 20, has been charged with six child pornography counts listed below.

The investigation began on Jan. 23, 2023.

On September 13, 2023, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued criminal information about Jones on the following offenses:

COUNT 1 – Child Pornography, a class 1 felony

COUNT 2 – Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 3 - Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 4 - Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 5 - Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 6 - Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

Jones turned himself in to the Edwardsville Police Department on September 20, 2023, and is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

