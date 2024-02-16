EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Police reported on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, that on February 13, 2024, the department responded to the 900 block of Hale Avenue to a report of shots fired. The subsequent investigation led to a suspect being taken into custody.

Investigating officers determined this incident was not a random act of violence and all the involved parties knew each other.

On February 15, 2024, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a criminal information on: Daniel Matlock M/W, 30 years of age.

He was charged with the following offenses:

Article continues after sponsor message

COUNT 1 – Armed Violence, Class X Felony

COUNT 2 – Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Class 1 Felony

COUNT 3 – Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, Class 4 Felony

COUNT 4 – Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Class 4 Felony

Matlock is currently being held in the Madison County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause.

More like this:

Related Video: