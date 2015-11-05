The Edwardsville Police Department continues its awareness of overtime traffic enforcement and recently completed one that was from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, over the Halloween period this year.

The overtime traffic enforcement is funded through a specific grant.

This specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of two Driving Under the Influence traffic citations, and 12 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period of Oct. 30, 2015, to Nov. 1, 2015, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of one Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 18 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Thanksgiving Holiday period.

"It is always hard to say how much impact the enforcement periods have because you never know what was prevented because of them," Lt. Michael Fillback said. "As far as this one, the good thing is we didn't have any fatalities within the city limits or anyone involved in a serious accident that caused life-threatening injuries or anything else. In the three-day period, we still made three Driving Under the Influence arrests. Unfortunately, three individuals made the wrong choice."

Fillback said he and the other officers hope the enforcement periods with their publicity in the media are having an impact on people to make the right decision and not drink and drive.

"People who are drinking need to make the right decision about driving or find a place to stay or someone to drive them," he said. "We will just continue to hammer home the message with officers out there. We want people to make the right decision. We want people to be safe and get home safely."

The specific grant for the enforcement period allows the Edwardsville Police Department to dedicate officers looking for aggressive or erratic driving.

"The grant gives us certain holiday periods and they dictate the days and require that you do it," Fillback said. "The next one for Thanksgiving has a two-week window. The requirement is to pick dates between Nov. 16 and Nov. 29."

Questions should be forwarded to the attention of Lt. Michael Fillback at 618-656-2131.

