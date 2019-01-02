EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department released statistics Wednesday morning from a holiday enforcement period that spanned from Dec. 17, 2018, to Jan. 2, 2019.

Edwardsville Police Lt. Chris Byrne said the purpose of the holiday enforcement was to remind motorists to drive sober and buckle up as part of the Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort. The Edwardsville Police Department joined the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce motor vehicle crashes, injuries and deaths by arresting impaired drivers and issuing seat belt and other vehicle code violations.

During the enforcement period of December 17, 2018, to January 2, 2019, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 5 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 81 other traffic citations.

Edwardsville Police Department completed the third in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on January 2, 2019. The overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 5 Driving Under the Influence traffic citations and 28 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

The next enforcement period will be over the St. Patrick’s Day Holiday period.

The annual campaign may be over in Edwardsville but that isn’t an excuse to drive impaired. Driving drug or alcohol-impaired is illegal and can result in a DUI because it’s extremely dangerous and irresponsible. Additionally, all vehicle occupants, regardless of seating position, are required to wear properly adjusted seat belts.

“Our officers are committed year-round. If you drive impaired, you will be arrested,” said Lt. Byrne.

The Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement effort is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.



