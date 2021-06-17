EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department announced its plans for July Fourth traffic enforcement with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers. The safety campaign will run June 17 through July 6 to encompass three weekends leading up to and following the Independence Day holiday, one of the deadliest times on Illinois roads.

"We want all our residents and visitors to have an enjoyable and safe holiday," said Lt. Christopher Byrne. "Remember, if you're going to drink or use other impairing substances, don't drive. We will be stepping up patrols to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure everyone makes it home from their celebrations."

Edwardsville Police Department will join the Illinoi State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff's departments for the increased statewide enforcement effort.

To keep your 4th of July celebrations safe, plan ahead by designating a sober driver, not driving distracted, and always wearing your seat belt. Other important tips include:

Give your designated driver your keys before you go out.

If you are drunk or impaired by marijuana or other drugs, call a taxi, take mass transit, or call a family member to get you home safely.

use your favorite ride-share service such as Uber or Lyft or use public transportation.

Use your community's designated driver program.

If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt. It is the best defense against an impaired driver.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The campaign runs concurrently with a media campaign reminding morotists that impaired driving has "Life or Death" consequences.

