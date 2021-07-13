EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department made sixteen (16) impaired driving arrests and issued one hundred twenty (120) additional traffic citations during the Fourth of July "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" campaigns.

The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies from June 17 through July 6 to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads and encourage seat belt use. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including media campaigns.

Article continues after sponsor message

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" programs.

More like this: