EDWARDSVILLE – The 25th anniversary Edwardsville Police D.A.R.E. Car Show came off as special as it was billed on Sunday, with a parking lot full of showcase cars, trucks and motorcycles at the high school.

The 25th anniversary coin was given to the first 250 who pre-registered on line.

There were brats, hamburgers, a silent auction, games and prizes inside and free entertainment at the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds benefited the Edwardsville Police Dept. D.A.R.E. program of District 7 public and parochial Schools. More than 1,600 students are taught the D.A.R.E program each year.

D.A.R.E. officer Joy Davis, the coordinator for the car show, said being able to do the program for 25 years and the event for the same amount of time has allowed the Edwardsville Police Department to be in the second generation of people who are involved in the program.

“The D.A.R.E. program supports 13 different public schools and five parochial schools,” she said. “I think our community is a direct reflection on our successful D.A.R.E. program,” she said. “I think the kids love the D.A.R.E. program. We get a lot of community support, which makes our program successful. The D.A.R.E. Car Show is one of our biggest fundraisers every year.”



The crowd in attendance and those showcasing vehicles seemed to be extremely satisfied with the day. With the weather being so good on Sunday, crowds were strong from the beginning of the event.

SEE EDWARDSVILLE POLICE D.A.R.E. Car Show Photo Gallery Below:

More like this: