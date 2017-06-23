EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is currently conducting a series of special traffic enforcement periods in an effort to curtail alcohol violations by the motoring public.

These special enforcement periods are supported by a grant received from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The purpose of the enforcement campaign is to reduce traffic crash injuries and fatalities, the importance of obeying traffic laws, the costs associated with traffic citation fines, and DUI costs to the public.

The sixth special enforcement period begins on June 26, 2017, and ends on July 9, 2017. Officers on patrol will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as violations of speed laws and occupant protection violations.

A zero tolerance policy will be in effect for alcohol related violations, as well as seat belt/child safety restraint violations. Seat-belt enforcement zones will also be operated at various locations during daytime hours throughout the enforcement period. The purpose of the seat-belt enforcement zones will be to promote the use of occupant restraint devices which save lives and prevent serious injuries to those involved in motor vehicle crashes.

