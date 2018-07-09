EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is committed to the Special Olympics cause and on Thursday, July 26, at Texas Roadhouse that quest continues.

Residents are asked to get a free lunch that includes a pulled pork sandwich, corn, cole slaw, a fresh baked bread and honey cinnamon roll and non-alcoholic beverage for a donation only. Thanks to Texas Roadhouse, 100 percent of the donation that day goes to the Special Olympics, Illinois.

Champaign, Decatur, Shiloh (O’Fallon) and Springfield all have similar events that day.

In June, Edwardsville Police Department took part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. This year’s route took the runners first to the Wildey Theatre for a check presentation. A fundraiser by the theatre resulted in an enormous donation of $5,880 for Special Olympics Illinois. From there the runners continued to The Bank of Edwardsville and were greeted by employees of the bank, representatives from Special Olympics Illinois and members of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department.

“This is an ongoing fundraising event that we have done since 1997,” Edwardsville Major Mike Fillback said. “We are extremely grateful for the support of our citizens who continue to donate to Special Olympics at our annual events. Special Olympics is a great organization that benefits some special people and their families, allowing them to grow as people and experience joy and competition in their life.

"So many of us take life for granted and these individuals are so appreciative of the time and money donated to help them participate in these activities throughout the year. The fact that we have employees and their family members that donate their time to these events speaks highly of their character. We are very proud of them and their efforts to give back to the community as they do.”

Fillback paid a personal salute on behalf of the police department to Wildey Theatre and manager Al Canal.

“The Wildey Theatre’s manager, Al Canal, went out of his way to help us out this year with another fundraiser, which raised $5,800,” Fillback said. “Al and his staff do a fantastic job with the Wildey and we are very thankful of their efforts to help out Special Olympics this year.”

