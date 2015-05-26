The Edwardsville Police Department completed the sixth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on May 25, Edwardsville Police Lt. Michael Fillback reported. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of two driving under the influence traffic citations and 50 other traffic violations.

There were 79 other traffic citations issued.

The next enforcement period will be over the Independence Day period, Fillback said.

