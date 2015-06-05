Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven and other officers welcomed a pair of new iForce bikes this week after a gift by Madison County Transit (MCT) was delivered.

Chief Keeven said the bikes will allow the city police to better patrol the trails and work festivals that are in town.

“The bikes are a tremendous tool for public outreach,” he said. “We have some great programs for kids working with officers in schools and this is just an extension of that. MCT’s Jerry Kane has been absolutely wonderful to work with on this project. We have been talking for two and a half years about it. This is a great tool for building a bond with the community, which we are always striving to do.”

Kane, MCT managing director, said he was ecstatic MCT was able to do this for Alton, Edwardsville and Maryville Police. He said he wants to see multiple forms of transportation in the area and the bike patrols will also help the agency with the trails close to Edwardsville.

The iForce bikes are of a $2,500 value. Each bike has vehicle grade sirens with sounds and flashing LED lights.

S.J. Morrison, a spokesperson for MCT, said he echoes Kane’s belief that alternative transportation modes are needed for the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area.

“This will make our communities safer,” he said. “When law enforcement is seen on bikes, they are more approachable by the public on streets and trails,” Morrison said. “Because all of our buses are equipped with bike racks, it will also extend the reach of officers with bikes. The bikes can fit on the bus for a ride across town. This seems like a natural fit for us.”

Morrison said the two bikes for Edwardsville officers should be helpful in the city’s vibrant downtown.

“There are a lot of neighborhoods within walking and hiking distance and there are several bike trails there,’ he said. “It will increase the presence of officers not just for safety, but for first responders. It is helpful to have eyes and ears on the trails.”

