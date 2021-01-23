EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department released information Friday morning that it had received a complaint of alleged sexual abuse in the city and Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine has filed criminal charges against the person allegedly involved.

Keeven said the charges allege Christopher S. McKee, sexually abused a 32-year-old woman during a massage on January 16, 2021, and committed a battery to a 32-year-old woman on November 12, 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

"These alleged incidents occurred during massages at a local business, Float Edwardsville, where the defendant works as a massage therapist," Chief Keeven said.

Keeven added: "The Edwardsville Police Department encourages anyone who has any information regarding these alleged incidents or may have been a victim of McKee, to contact Edwardsville Police Department Detective Mark Lask at 618-656-2131."

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: