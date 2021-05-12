EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department is stepping up its enforcement to remind motorists to "Click It or Ticket" from now through Memorial Day Weekend.

Lt. Chris Byrne said law enforcement wants the act of buckling up to become automatic to all drivers and passengers.

"'Click It Or Ticket' isn't about citations - it's about saving lives," explained Lt. Byrne. "Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent. Seat belts save lives every day, but they are only effective if they are used."

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial mark of the start the summer and it is a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends.

"Whether you are traveling down the block or across the country, make sure you buckle up every time," Lt. Byrne said.

Illinois currently has a phenomenal 94.6 percent seat belt use compliance rate, but unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes. The simple click of a seat belt could save thousands of lives, Lt. Byrne said.

The "Click It Or Ticket" campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal high way safety funds.

