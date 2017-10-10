EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police asked residents to join the department for its last Special Olympics fundraising effort of the year at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers for a Tip-a-Cop event.

The event is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Edwardsville Red Robin. All donations raised go directly to Special Olympics.

The Edwardsville Police Department works annual on Special Olympics fundraising at multiple events.

