EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” drunk-driving enforcement campaign.

From Dec. 15 through Jan. 2, the Edwardsville Police showed zero tolerance for impaired driving, arresting 6 offenders for the deadly crime. 1 child safety seat citation, 1 distracted driving citation, 8 speeding citations, 3 illegal transportation of alcohol citations, 7 misdemeanor charges, and 24 other traffic citations were issued during the campaign.

"We need to drive this message home: Impaired driving is seriously risky business. It's illegal, and it endangers the driver, their passengers and everyone else on the road," said Lt. Brandn Whittaker. "The ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign helps our law enforcement deal with this problem head-on. If you're under the influence, don't get behind the wheel." The Edwardsville Police ramped up its usual enforcement efforts, adding 6 additional officers for this campaign. The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

