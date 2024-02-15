EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police today announced the results of its Super Bowl Enforcement Campaign.

Edwardsville Police spokesperson Lt. Bradn Whittaker said the department issued eight speed citations, two citations for illegal transportation of alcohol, and four other citations during the recent Super Bowl Enforcement Campaign.

The Super Bowl weekend “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” enforcement effort ran from Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, through the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The goal was to keep impaired drivers off the roads and ensure more people buckle up and follow all traffic safety laws.

“Motorists should understand the warning that we are serious about cracking down on impaired drivers and seat belt and other traffic safety law violators. We do it to save lives,” said Lt. Whittaker.

The recent law enforcement campaign was made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.

