BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL - Litchfield finished in third place in Class 1A, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic took the championship in Class 2A and Edwardsville finished in eighth place in Class 3A on the second and final day of the IHSA boys state golf tournaments on Saturday in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Here's a look at the results of each class:

CLASS 1A AT PRAIRE VISTA GOLF COURSE

Effingham St. Anthony Catholic won its second straight state championship with a two-day score of 622, with Port Byron Riverdale second at 628, the Purple Panthers were third with a 633, fourth place went to Rockford Lutheran at 642 and rounding out the top five was Bloomington Central Catholic, who fired a 644.

Thomas Hereau of Hanover River Ridge won the individual title with a two-day score of one-under-par 143, with a three-way tie between Beau Eftink of Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, Liam Lodding of Elgin Harvest Christian Academy and Trey Boecker of Grant Park, all shooting a 145, with Eftink winning in a playoff over Lodding and Boecker, and Vandalia's Connor McCall rounding out the top five with a 148.

Among local golfers, Tug Schwab of Litchfield was in a three-way tie for seventh with a 150, placing ninth on a tiebreak, Owen Moss of Breese Mater Dei Catholic shot a 153, Sam Schwab of the Purple Panthers had a 154, Parker Bohne of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran carded a 156, Carson Tribout of Belleville Althoff Catholic shot a 158, Litchfield's A.J. Odle had a 165, teammate Tucker McGuire came up with a 171, Ian Otto shot a 174.and another teammate, Brawley Jacobs, carded an 182.

CLASS 2A AT D.A. WEIBRING GOLF CLUB

Sacred Heart-Griffin won the championship with a two-day score of 623, with Lemont coming in second at 626, Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic was third with a 628, fourth place went to Benton at 630 and rounding out the top five is Wheaton St. Francis Catholic at 634.

Regan Konen of Aurora Marmion Academy was the individual champion with a two-day score of three-under-par 141, with Cal Johnson of SH-G second at 142, Beckett Jones of St. Francis was third with a 144 and Hayden Moore of Geneseo and Dominic Lucchesi of Greyslake Central tied for fourth with identical 146 scores, Moore taking fourth in a tiebreak.

Jacob Florek of Mascoutah tied for 16th with Madden Johnson of Mattoon and Reis Claybrooke of Mahomet-Seymour, all firing 152, with Florek taking 16th on a tiebreak and Konnor Kueper of Breese Central had a score of 157, along with Salem's Jairen Stroud, with Keuper taking 28th and Stroud 29th on a tiebreak with Jack Coulter of Peoria Notre Dame Catholic coming in 27th on the same tiebreak.

CLASS 3A AT THE DEN AT FOX CREEK GOLF CLUB

Winnetka New Trier won the team championship with a two-day score of 598, with Hinsdale Central coming in second with an even 600, third place went to Mt. Prospect at 613, Barrington was fourth with a 619 and Glenview Glenbrook Sotuh and Wheaton Warrenville South tied for fifth with scores of 630, Glenbrook South taking fifth on a tiebreak. Edwardsville was eighth with a 654.

Nicolas Simon of Hoffman Estates Conant was the individual winner with a two-day score of one-under-par 143, with Moline's Issac Rumler second at 144, Drew Schauenberg of Barrington and Johnny Cremean of New Trier tied for third at 145, with Schauenberg taking third in a tiebreak and Alton's Sam Ottwell was fifth with a 148.

Mason Lewis led the way for the Tigers with a 159, with Owen Berning having a 164, Trey Schroeder fired a 165, Bennett Babington had a 168, and Kolton Wright had a 172. Quinn Berning withdrew after a one-day score of 94.

Friday

Litchfield Places Fifth In Class 1A, Mascoutah's Florek Tied For Ninth In Class 2A, Edwardsville Make Cut In Class 3A After First Round Of IHSA Boys Golf Tournaments

Litchfield was in fifth place after the first day, in Class 1A, Mascoutah's Jacob Florek was in a tie for ninth place in Class 2A and Edwardsville's team made the cut in Class 3A after the opening round of the IHSA boys state golf tournaments on Friday in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Here's how the first day's results looked like:

CLASS 1A AT PRAIRIE VISTA GOLF COURSE

Litchfield came in fifth after the opening day of the Class 1A tournament, shooting a 325. trailing first day leader Effingham St. Anthony Catholic by 14 strokes. St. Anthony shot a 311 to lead, with Port Byron Riverdale in second at 312, Rockford Lutheran was third at 319, Bloomington Central Catholic was fourth with a 323 and the Purple Panthers rounded out the top five.

Thomas Hereau of River Ridge was the individual leader, firing a two-under-par 70 yo hold the lead, with Parker Drunken of Nashville firing a 76 to make the cut, Owen Moss of Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Connor McCall of Vandalia in a three-way deadlock for 15th with both shooing a 77, Parker Bohne of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, and Litchfield's Sam and Tug Schwab all tied for 18th, all shooting a 78, Litchfield's Tucker McGuire had an 82, Carson Tribout of Belleville Althoff Catholic carded an 82, A.J. Odle of Litchfield had an 87, teammate Ian Otto fired an 89, and Brawley Jacobs of Litchfield shot a 90. All made the cut.

CLASS 2A AT D.A. WEIBRING GOLF CLUB

In Class 2A, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic went into the clubhouse the team leader with a 304, with Chicago Mt. Carmel second at 313 and three-way stalemate for third place between Wheaton St. Francis Catholic, Mahomet-Seymour and Benton, all shooting a 315.

The individual leader was Regan Konen of Aurora Marmion Academy, who shot a two-under-par 70, while Florek was tied for ninth with Dominic Lucchesi of Grayslake Central and Zazz Atendido of Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic, all having a 74. Konner Kueper of Breese Central shot a 78, while Columbia's Jacob Hall fired an 82, with all making the cut.

CLASS 3A AT THE DEN AT FOX CREEK GOLF COURSE

Edwardsville made the team cut by finishing eighth with a score of 322, with Hinsdale Central and Winnetka New Trier tied for the team lead with a 301, Wheaton Warrenville South was third at 309, Mt. Prospect was fourth with a 310 and Barrington rounded out the top five with a 316.

There was also a tie for the lead individually, with Issac Rumler of Moline and Noah Zyung of New Trier both shooting a one-under-par 71, while the Tigers' Mason Lewis was in a three-way tie for 12th with Grant Rosich of Glen Ellyn Glenbard West and Johnny Cremean of New Trier, all shooting a 75. Alton's Sam Ottwell had a 78, while Edwardsville's Quinn Berning shot a 79, teammate Trey Schroeder had an 80, Andrew Rottschalk of O'Fallon came up with an 82, Tiger players Bennett Babington and Bryce Pryor both shot an 88 and Kolton Wright had an 89. All but Rottschalk made the cut.

