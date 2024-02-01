The police's good deed stems from the Police Department's "no-beard rule," which staff can get by donating to the fund that is totaled several times a year.

Glen-Ed Pantry, Edwardsville Neighbors, Main Street Community Center and The Stork Foundation for Infertility are among past recipients (which are voted on by officers and staff).

"The Junior Service Club does so much for the community - you can see their compassionate handiwork at the RP Lumber Center and Township Park, just to name a few," the Edwardsville Police said. "Thanks to Junior Service Club representatives Maria Ferrari and Meghan Longhi for joining us for a check presentation. We are proud to serve our community - in all sorts of ways!"

Junior Service Club Hosts 2024 Hearts All-In Casino Night

Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon to Host 2024 Hearts All-In Casino Night

The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon (JSC) is proud to announce its upcoming fundraising event, the 2024 Hearts All-In Casino Night, set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Ink House in Edwardsville, from 6-10 pm. This event promises a night of excitement and community support, all in the name of making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

JSC is a registered 501(c)(3) philanthropic women's organization that, through various service projects, volunteerism, scholarships, and grants, actively supports local organizations and provides assistance to families in need. The proceeds from their fundraising events are reinvested directly into the community. Their most recent achievement includes the collaborative design and funding of "The Garage" Teen Center at the R.P. Lumber Center, an invaluable resource for local youth. JSC has also utilized fundraising proceeds to fund and construct the first Boundless Playground in the St. Louis Metropolitan area, provide playground equipment for Schon Park, the Leon Corlew Spray and Play Park Playground, Education Meadows at Watershed Nature Center, and to support Got Your Six PTSD service dogs.

The 2024 Hearts All-In Casino Night will feature a premium open bar, bourbon tasting experience, hors d'oeuvres, photo booth, silent auction, and raffle prizes. Guests can also try their luck in various casino games like poker, craps, roulette, and blackjack, with prizes awarded to the top three chip winners.

For more information on the event, tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.edglenjuniorservice.org/casino-night-2024.html or email JSCcasino@edglenjuniorservice.org.

